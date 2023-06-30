Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,588 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.45 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

