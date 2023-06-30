Hedeker Wealth LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.26. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

