Godsey & Gibb Inc. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.