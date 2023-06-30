Core Alternative Capital Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $234.33 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

