Core Alternative Capital Acquires 90 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $133.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day moving average of $151.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.