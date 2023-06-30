Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 16,190 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $107.26 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.33.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

