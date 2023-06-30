Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $234.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

