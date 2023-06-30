PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Avity Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 4.2% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $43,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $183.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

