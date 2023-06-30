Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 34,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Pfizer by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 71,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

PFE stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

