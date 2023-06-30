Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

NYSE:V opened at $234.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.64. The firm has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.