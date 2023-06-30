H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56-3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 7.1 %

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.53.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $898.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the third quarter worth about $701,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.