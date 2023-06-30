Brookstone Capital Management Sells 11,414 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,414 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.24.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

