Brookstone Capital Management Has $9.34 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,608,772. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $257.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

