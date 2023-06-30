Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,644 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $529,864,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.94.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

