Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $128,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYY opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.73. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

