Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,508,000 after buying an additional 122,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,650,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,389,000 after acquiring an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $137.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

