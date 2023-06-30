Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $221.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.03. The company has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.