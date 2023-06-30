Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 348 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Amgen by 94.6% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 9,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Amgen by 9.7% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,264.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

AMGN opened at $221.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.03. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

