Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

