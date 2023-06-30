Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

