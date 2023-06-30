Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $241,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $210.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,453.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.