Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $257,000 in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 1,111.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $415,765.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,093.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $28,492.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,789.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $415,765.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,093.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,993 shares of company stock worth $5,433,744 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.25 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $38.74.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

