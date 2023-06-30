Brookstone Capital Management Has $11.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1254 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

