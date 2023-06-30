Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

WEC opened at $87.25 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.88. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

