Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $1,684,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 17.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of APH stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

