Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $529,864,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

