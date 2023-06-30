Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR stock opened at $535.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.78. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $553.64. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

