Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray Sells 21,000 Shares

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,054,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,210.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of COOP opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.93 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 17.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

