iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 44.2% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $440.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

