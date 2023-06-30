iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $423.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.47. The stock has a market cap of $328.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

