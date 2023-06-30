First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 2,562 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

