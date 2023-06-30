First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,255,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,255,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,053 shares of company stock worth $5,501,790. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

