iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 80,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $440.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.