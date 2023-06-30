Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 262,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 81,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 44,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

