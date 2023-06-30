Albion Financial Group UT Sells 1,265 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72. The stock has a market cap of $288.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

