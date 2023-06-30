M. Kraus & Co Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

VZ opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.