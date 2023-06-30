Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $445.48. The company has a market cap of $328.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.