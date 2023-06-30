First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

BA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $211.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

