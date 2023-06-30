Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 273,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,756,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,903,000 after acquiring an additional 257,964 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $113.54 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.74.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

