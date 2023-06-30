Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $4,987,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.99 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

