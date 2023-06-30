Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 114 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.91% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $183,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,236,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $240.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.63.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

