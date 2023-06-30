Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,339 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 344,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $222.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $224.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day moving average of $205.33.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

