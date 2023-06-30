Tiaa Fsb Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 115.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,822 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $301.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.63 and a 200 day moving average of $273.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

