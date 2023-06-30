Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $395.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.35. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $402.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

