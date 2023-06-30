FCF Advisors LLC Buys 560 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $166.04 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $131.27 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.24.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

