FCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $48,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $257.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.85 and a 200-day moving average of $216.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

