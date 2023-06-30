FCF Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $203,385.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,222 shares of company stock worth $4,488,576. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $128.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.35. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

