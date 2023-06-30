Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

CHD stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $99.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

