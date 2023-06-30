U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,375 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,935,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

