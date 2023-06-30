Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 387,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

